Chelsea, the two things that will lead to Chelsea sacking Sarri

22 March at 13:30

Chelsea will sack manager Maurizio Sarri, if the club fall away in their race for Champions League qualification and get eliminated from the Europa League according to The Sun.

Sarri seems to have lost the faith of the fans and the Chelsea hierarchy, after a tough period for the club since the turn of the year, which has seen them drop out of the top four, and knocked out of the FA cuo at the hands of Manchester United.

 

 Fans are unhappy at his reluctance to play acadamy graduate Callum Hudson-Odoi, as well as his refusal to alter his tactics, despite the players seemingly struggling to adapt to them. Chelsea are currently 6th in the Premier League, 3 points behind Arsenal in fourth who occupy the final Champions League spot. 

 

Roma and Inter will both be watching the goings on in London, with a view to bringing the former Napoli manager to their respective clubs next season, should he ultimately lose his job at Chelsea.

