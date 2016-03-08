Chelsea threaten Atletico over Morata's permanent deal

29 June at 13:15
English Premier League club Chelsea have threatened Spanish side Atletico Madrid over the permanent transfer over striker Alvaro Morata.

The Spain international is currently with Los Rojiblancos for an 18-month loan period with an option to purchase this summer.

As per English newspaper Daily Telegraph, the London-based club have demanded Atletico to make the deal permanent this summer and pay €55 million for the former Juventus striker or otherwise they will recall the player.

The move is an interesting one for all parties. For Atletico, the threat will be a serious blow ahead of the next season’s preparations as it will be difficult for them to finance the deal considering they will be purchasing young Joao Felix for €126 million.

On the other hand, for Chelsea, the move is a rather weird one as they are banned from making any transfers till summer of 2020.

For Morata, the news will be an unpleasant one as well as he has openly stated before that he would like to stay in the Spanish capital and continue his career.
 

