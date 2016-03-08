Chelsea to begin preseason with Conte, when will Sarri arrive?
06 July at 14:30Chelsea’s managerial situation is pretty chaotic at the moment as the Blues have yet not decided who their manager for the next season will be.
According to reports in Italy the Premier League giants have informed Conte that he will be in charge of the team from Monday when the team's pre-season training begin.
The big question, however, is when will Maurizio Sarri arrive in London? The Blues, in fact, have yet not reached an agreement with Napoli over their former manager and the Tuscan is not likely to be at Cobham for Chelsea’s first day of training this season.
Chelsea have also not reached any agreement to sack Conte. The former Juventus boss, in fact, has yet not agreed on an exit fee from the Blues. His contract with the Premier League giants expires in 2020.
Meantime Gianfranco Zola is in Milan waiting for Chelsea’s green light to fly to London. The former Chelsea star has already agreed to join Sarri’s technical staff but talks between the Blues and Napoli are still on hold and Chelsea’s 2018/19 campaign is set to begin with Conte in charge of the Blues.
