Chelsea to decide future of Serie A-bound midfielder this week: the details
24 July at 19:12Chelsea now have a new coach in Maurizio Sarri as many changes are on the horizon. One player who seems set to leave Chelsea (again) is Mario Pasalic. Atalanta have strong interest in him as they would like to acquire him from the blues. Werder Bremen and Fiorentina have also been interested in him too but Atalanta seem to be a strong possibility according to Corriere dello Sport. It seems like his future will be decided by the end of this week...
Click on our gallery section to view some of the best Pasalic pictures from his time in the Italian Serie A as he might soon be returning...
