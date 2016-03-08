Chelsea to hold talks to make Lampard their next manager?

11 June at 17:55
Premier League giants Chelsea have reportedly planned to hold a meeting with Frank Lampard to talk about the possibility of making the Englishman their next manager.

Maurizio Sarri is all but set to leave Chelsea and is set to sign an agreement with Juventus, the club which already has an agreement with the Italian to make him the next manager.

Goal.com's Nazar Kinsella states that Chelsea are set to meet with Lampard to discuss their managerial role, with Ajax boss Erik ten Hag currently cautious because of the club's transfer ban.

Lampard has been the front-runner at what will soon be a vacant hotspot, with the Blues refusing to stop Sarri from leaving the Stamford Bridge this summer.

Former Juve boss Massimiliano Allegri is also an option for Chelsea but he too, like Ten Hag has concerns about the club's transfer ban which could affect their plans from next season.

 

