Chelsea have started off the season with Maurizio Sarri in good fashion and have yet to lose a game in all competitions under the former Napoli man. Despite this strong start, Sarri is interested in adding a couple of his former players to his ranks in order to strengthen the team and try to make the leap in quality. TEAMtalk.com According to , the Blues have targeted Kalidou Koulibaly and Piotr Zielinski from the Partenopei. The English source also adds that Chelsea are ready to make a £130 million bid for the duo in the near future.Both players have been integral parts of Carlo Ancelotti's team so far this season, appearing in 8 Serie A matches and both Champions League group stage matches.Koulibaly has featured in the full amount of minutes for his team, while Zielinski has scored 2 goals for the Serie A runners-up this season, both coming in round 2 of the league against Milan.