Chelsea to make £130m bid for Napoli duo
15 October at 17:15Chelsea have started off the season with Maurizio Sarri in good fashion and have yet to lose a game in all competitions under the former Napoli man. Despite this strong start, Sarri is interested in adding a couple of his former players to his ranks in order to strengthen the team and try to make the leap in quality.
According to TEAMtalk.com, the Blues have targeted Kalidou Koulibaly and Piotr Zielinski from the Partenopei. The English source also adds that Chelsea are ready to make a £130 million bid for the duo in the near future.
Both players have been integral parts of Carlo Ancelotti's team so far this season, appearing in 8 Serie A matches and both Champions League group stage matches.
Koulibaly has featured in the full amount of minutes for his team, while Zielinski has scored 2 goals for the Serie A runners-up this season, both coming in round 2 of the league against Milan.
