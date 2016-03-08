Chelsea to make mega-bid to sign Juventus duo
30 June at 10:45Chelsea are reportedly ready to make a 100 million euros offer to sign Juventus stars Gonzalo Higuain and Daniele Rugani.
Maurizio Sarri looks set to take over at Chelsea this summer, with the club ready to part ways with Antonio Conte. Last season, the Blues finished fifth in the Premier League and failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season.
Corriere dello Sport report that Maurizio Sarri will splash out 100 million euros at Juventus and will look to sign Gonzalo Higuain and Daniele Rugani this summer.
Higuain has already drawn links with the Blues and will cost 60 million euros, whereas Rugani will cost about 40 million euros. Alvaro Morata could be used in a swap deal.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
