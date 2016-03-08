Chelsea have decided to break the bank in order to keep N’Golo Kanté in London.

The tireless midfielder with an excellent read of the game is done conquering the World with France, and is now being rumoured to a return to his home country, where Paris Saint-Germain are known to be very interested.

France team-mate Kylian Mbappé went as far as to say that he

"In the end, I just put a few words in his ears. He must have discovered once he returned home and I have done well to convey the message."

But the Times are claiming that new Coach Maurizio Sarri is insisting on the 26-year-old remaining at Stamford Bridge, and their latest reports have them offering the former Leicester City man “Paul Pogba money” in order to stay.

Kanté is known for being a one-man midfield, reading the game with freakish anticipation and acting like a shield in front of the defence.

Pogba is currently on €325 million a week.

If he were paid that much, Kanté would be the Premier League’s joint third-highest earner (behind Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil), and would make even more than Eden Hazard!