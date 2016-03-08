Chelsea to sign Kovacic on a permanent deal? The request of Real and the deadline day

26 June at 22:15
After a year on loan at Chelsea, Mateo Kovacic wants to remain at the club and thus leave Real Madrid. The two clubs have been talked about the player's future during their meetings in recent weeks, hinting at a transfer.

After the Hazard deal, the Blues could get the Croatian for a fee of €50m, the same amount that the Bernabeu side are asking for Dani Ceballos. However, an agreement hasn't been reached yet as there are some details to be worked on, such as the player's salary.

The alleged new manager of Chelsea, Frank Lampard, has reportedly given the green light to the move, according to Column Cero. However, the operation has a deadline: June 30th. After then, Kovacic will no longer be a registered Chelsea player, and thus the transfer ban will make it impossible for the Blues to sign him. 

