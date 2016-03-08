Chelsea to use Bakayoko to help sign Milan winger
07 September at 12:45Chelsea let their French midfielder Tiémoué Bakayoko join AC Milan on loan for the season, with an option to buy, should the Frenchman rediscover his form that led Chelsea to sign him from AS Monaco in the first place. If Bakayoko does not impress at Milan, he will likely head back to Chelsea after his loan, where perhaps Maurizio Sarri could spark a rejuvenation in him.
However, what the Bakayoko deal does mean is that a channel has been opened between Milan and Chelsea, which Maurizio Sarri and Chelsea may use to try and get to Milan’s Spanish winger Suso.
Suso, formerly of Chelsea’s Premier League rivals Liverpool, has really grown into a star at Milan and has been a target of some top clubs, including Juventus, Napoli, Tottenham Hotspur and even Real Madrid, the latter Suso was offered to by his agent at an earlier stage of the summer.
Milan may use the channel to their advantage too, with both Cesc Fabregas and David Luiz having expiring contracts and therefore could be available on a discounted price or for free, if the club wait long enough.
