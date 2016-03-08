Chelsea, Tottenham and Man Utd on alert as Allegri takes English lessons
06 June at 22:45According to what has been reported by Italian weekly Chi, former Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri is taking English lessons and speculation grows about his future.
Reports have suggested that there are a number of Premier League suitors for the recently departed Bianconeri coach; with Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City all reportedly a fan of the Italian coach.
Chelsea could be the favourite, however, with head coach Maurizio Sarri the favourite to succeed Allegri at Juventus. Spurs, meanwhile, are in a similar boat if Mauricio Pochettino was to leave the club - whilst Juventus are also still chasing City boss Pep Guardiola, who Allegri could replace if that scenario plays out.
