Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United target raises doubts over Madrid future
08 July at 19:15Reports in recent weeks have suggested that Real Madrid’s Croatian midfielder Matteo Kovacic could be on his way out of the Spanish capital.
AS reported last week that Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Roma, Juventus and Milan were all interested in signing Madrid’s talented centre-midfielder. Juventus, however, may have lost interest in recent days with the transfer saga of Cristiano Ronaldo. Whilst reports suggest that Chelsea have interest to take the place of the Old Lady.
With Croatia beating Russia in their World Cup quarter-final yesterday evening, they look ahead now to a semi-final against England on Wednesday evening. Speaking from Russia, Kovacic dropped a clue about his future at the club.
“If I want to stay at Real Madrid? We'll see.” Just a few words uttered from the midfielder, yet a cryptic clue to suggest he wants to leave Madrid in order to play more, and develop further accordingly.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
@snhw_
Go to comments