Chelsea 2-1 Tottenham: live

Chelsea are to host Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge tonight in the second leg of the semi-final of the Carabao Cup. With Manchester City already through, Pep Guardiola and his squad await the winners here tonight.



Chelsea lost to Arsenal at the weekend, losing 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium; prompting Maurizio Sarri to criticise his players for a lack of work rate and effort given. All eye are on Chelsea as the club need to bounce back; without the presence of new signing Gonzalo Higuain - whose move to the West London club was confirmed yesterday evening.



Tottenham, meanwhile, are without key players in Hugo Lloris, Dele Alli, Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son this evening, leading Chelsea to feel optimistic about turning around the 1-0 loss in the first leg.



Chelsea (4-3-3): Kepa, Azpilicueta, Luiz, Rudiger, Emerson, Jorginho, Kante, Barkley, Pedro, Giroud, Hazard



Tottenham (4-3-3): Gazzaniga, Aurier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen , Davies, Dier, Winks, Sissoko, Eriksen, Lamela, Llorente