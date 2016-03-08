Chelsea 2-1 Tottenham: live

24 January at 22:30
Chelsea are to host Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge tonight in the second leg of the semi-final of the Carabao Cup. With Manchester City already through, Pep Guardiola and his squad await the winners here tonight. 

Chelsea lost to Arsenal at the weekend, losing 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium; prompting Maurizio Sarri to criticise his players for a lack of work rate and effort given. All eye are on Chelsea as the club need to bounce back; without the presence of new signing Gonzalo Higuain - whose move to the West London club was confirmed yesterday evening.

Tottenham, meanwhile, are without key players in Hugo Lloris, Dele Alli, Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son this evening, leading Chelsea to feel optimistic about turning around the 1-0 loss in the first leg.

Chelsea (4-3-3):  Kepa, Azpilicueta, Luiz, Rudiger, Emerson, Jorginho, Kante, Barkley, Pedro, Giroud, Hazard 

Tottenham (4-3-3):  Gazzaniga, Aurier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen , Davies, Dier, Winks, Sissoko, Eriksen, Lamela, Llorente 

