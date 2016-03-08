Chelsea transfer news: Higuain in and Morata out as Piatek joins AC Milan
22 January at 18:15AC Milan have reached an agreement with Genoa for the signing of Piatek. The Poland striker will join the Rossoneri on a € 35 million deal with no players included in the negotiation.
Piatek's AC Milan move means Gonzalo Higuain is now free to fly to London to complete his move to Chelsea while Alvaro Morata is set to sign with Atletico Madrid.
