Chelsea transfer news: Higuain in, Hazard out?
18 January at 13:45Sportmediaset are reporting this morning that while Chelsea may be about to welcome new signing Gonzalo Higuain (FOLLOW today's updates LIVE), they risk losing their most prized asset in Eden Hazard. They claim that Florentino Perez the Real Madrid President is looking to broker a deal between the two clubs to bring the Belgain to the Bernebau in January. Hazard, whose contract at Chelsea runs out in 2020, is widely expected to sign for the Spanish giants this summer, but according to these reports, it seems a deal could be pushed through earlier than was previously expected.
The report continues by saying that as Hazards contract runs towards its expiry, his transfer value will inevitably fall, and suggests Chelsea might be keen to cash in on him now, in order to command a higher transfer fee.
It would seem highly unlikely for Chelsea to be willing to sell their star player in the middle of a season, with little chance of recruiting an adequate replacement before the summer, but Sportmediaset claim this is a genuine possibility. Time will tell on this one.
@EddieSwain_
