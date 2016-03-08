Chelsea transfer news: Morata's agent in Madrid to complete Atletico switch
21 January at 14:30The agent of Alvaro Morata is in Madrid to complete the transfer of the Chelsea striker, sources have told Calciomercato.com.
As we write, the representative of the former Juventus star is at the Wanda Metropolitano to put pen to paper on the agreement between his client and the Colchoneros.
Morata will join Atletico in the coming hours and will face his past in the Champions League last-16 stage when his new club Atletico will meet Juventus.
Morata will join Chelsea on loan but Atletico Madrid will have to sell both Nikola Kalinic and Gelson Martins before completing the signing of the Spanish striker who has failed to justify at Chelsea in his one-year and a half stay at the club.
Chelsea will complete the signing of Gonzalo Higuain while AC Milan will replace the Argentinean with Genoa's Piatek. The latter is going to complete his San Siro switch tomorrow, right after the Serie A clash between Genoa and AC Milan which is in program today.
