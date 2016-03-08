Chelsea transfer news: what’s missing to complete Morata’s Atletico switch
25 January at 17:45According to what has been reported by trusted Spanish outlet Marca, Atletico Madrid are on the verge of completing a deal to sign Chelsea forward Alvaro Morata on loan, with an option to buy.
However, Atletico currently need to reduce their wages spent in order to bring Morata in before the window is over. The key to this, as per Marca, is full-back Jonny - the former Celta Vigo man currently on loan at Wolves. Atletico are looking into the possibility of selling Jonny permanently, possibly to Wolves, and therefore freeing up the wages needed to sign Morata.
