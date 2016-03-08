Chelsea, Turkish side ready to buy Inter target in January
07 November at 15:15Inter are rumoured to be interested in Chelsea forward Pedro, although now they will face competition from a Turkish side, according to a report from British tabloid the Sun via Calciomercato.com.
The report details how Turkish side Fenerbahce are interested in the 32-year-old Spaniard. He is reportedly unhappy at the South London side (via Metro) and would be open to leaving the club is January. This is due to his limited playing time so far this season.
He has made eight appearances across all competitions for the Blues but has only made one league appearance for Chelsea since August, in their 2-0 win over Brighton at the end of September.
Furthermore, the report adds, Fenerbahce are ready to acquire Pedro in the upcoming January transfer window, an idea that the Blues aren’t opposed to. His contract expires with Chelsea next June, and a January sale allows them to receive a small amount of compensation, as well as lowering their wage bill.
Apollo Heyes
