Chelsea could have had one of the hottest commodities in the transfer market this summer, but turned down the chance.

The name of the star? Nabil Fekir, very close to Liverpool this summer after scoring a massive 23 goals for Lyon last season.

At times simply unstoppable - he netted in a six-game stretch in January, for example - the 25-year-old was included in France’s roster for the 2018 World Cup, and even played in the competition.

The Frenchman didn’t pass his medical at Melrose, however, and reports that Chelsea were interested in him didn’t seem to gain much traction.

It now appears that Goal.com - who broke the Chelsea story - got it right, as Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas said as much in a recent interview.

“We thought that he [Fekir] was practically gone.

"That’s why we have been able to adapt things.

"We spoke with Chelsea representatives, and they had no interest at all in him.”

The Blues admittedly already have a glut of talent at the attacking midfielder position

"From then on, we realised we could change our plans [as he would stay]."