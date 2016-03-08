Chelsea, two key forwards identified as transfer targets for January window
12 December at 20:15Chelsea are looking to buy a new forward in the upcoming January transfer window, with two players in particular being identified by the club as targets, according to a report from media outlet football365.com via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the South London side, who recently had their transfer ban lifted, allowing them to purchase players in January, have identified Lyon forward Moussa Dembélé and Timo Werner of RB Leipzig as possible options for the window. The Blues are looking for more attacking firepower to work alongside English starlet Tammy Abraham, especially important considering that French forward Olivier Giroud seems destined to leave the club in the upcoming transfer window.
Werner has made 22 appearances for RB Leipzig so far this season, scoring 20 goals and providing nine assists across all competitions. He is contracted to the German club until 2023.
Dembélé has also made 22 appearances so far this season and has scored ten goals in that time for Lyon.
Apollo Heyes
