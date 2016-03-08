Chelsea 0-0 Bournemouth: Live updates
01 September at 16:00
- Over the last three seasons, no side has beaten Chelsea at Stamford Bridge more often in the Premier League than Bournemouth (2, level with Crystal Palace, Liverpool and Man City).
- Bournemouth have won two of their three Premier League away games against Chelsea – against no side have they won more on the road in the top-flight (also 2 vs Newcastle, West Ham and Stoke City).
- The away team has triumphed in five of the six previous Premier League meetings Chelsea and Bournemouth, with the exception being a 3-0 win for Chelsea in December 2016.
- Chelsea are aiming to win their opening four Premier League games of a season for the sixth time, having also done so in 2004-05, 2005-06, 2009-10, 2010-11 and 2014-15, winning the league in all but one of those seasons (2010-11, finished second).
- Bournemouth are looking to win three consecutive away Premier League games for the first time – their last run of three away league wins was in their final three away games in the 2014-15 season before their promotion.
- Of teams to have featured in the Premier League throughout 2018, Chelsea are the only side – excluding own-goals – yet to see an English league scorer this calendar year; opponents Bournemouth have seen 17 goals from Englishmen in 2018, second only to Spurs (21).
- Since 2015-16, only Liverpool (10) and Spurs (12) have won more Premier League matches from losing positions than Bournemouth (9).
- Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri could become the sixth manager to win his first four Premier League matches, with three of the other five doing so as Chelsea manager - Jose Mourinho, Guus Hiddink and Carlo Ancelotti; the others are Pep Guardiola and Craig Shakespeare.
- 75% of the away Premier League points Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has won at ‘big six’ opposition have come at Stamford Bridge (6/8), with his two victories there his only wins in 18 of these matches (P18 W2 D2 L14 Pts 8).
- Chelsea’s Eden Hazard has had a hand in three goals in his first three Premier League games under Maurizio Sarri (1 goal, 2 assists), one more than he managed in his final 10 league matches under Antonio Conte (1 goals, 1 assist).
