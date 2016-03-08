Chelsea v Eintracht Frankfurt LIVE: confirmed line-ups

Chelsea will be glad to have an away goal in hand when they host Eintracht Frankfurt at Stamford Bridge, as they hold onto a 1-1 result.





Antonio Rudiger and Callum Hudson-Odoi are both long-term absentees for Chelsea. Maurizio Sarri has confirmed N'Golo Kante won't play again this season unless Chelsea make the Europa League final.



With a top four finish secured, Mauzirio Sarri should go with his strongest available team on Thursday. It remains to be seen whether he will stick with Olivier Giroud, who is the competition's top scorer, or go with regular first choice striker Gonzalo Higuain.



Ante Rebic missed the first leg through suspension and his availability is a huge boost for Frankfurt. The Bundesliga outfit are also boosted by the availability of Sébastien Haller, who is included in the squad having missed the last eight matches in all competitions through injury.



If Haller is fit to start, Rebic and Mijat Gacinovic are in competition for one starting spot in the XI. Frankfurt may in fact change formation, dropping Makoto Hasebe back into defence. David Abraham will hope to keep his place in the team ahead of Evan Ndicka.