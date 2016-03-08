Chelsea vs Inter 1-1, as Gagliardini tied the game up

Chelsea and Inter Milan are set to meet up in what should be an entertaining game for sure. You can follow the action with us here on Calciomercato.com. Click on our gallery zone to view the goals...



THE OFFICIAL LINE-UPS:



Chelsea: Bulka; Zappacosta, David Luiz, Ampadu, Marcos Alonso; Fabregas, Jorginho, Barkley; Pedro, Morata, Hudson-Odoi.



Inter: Handanovic; D'Ambrosio, De Vrij, Skriniar, Dalbert; Gagliardini, Emmers; Candreva, Politano, Asamoah; Icardi



LIVE COMMENTARY:



20H00: The game is underway...



20H10: Chelsea took the lead early on thanks to Pedro. More to come...



21H00: Gagliardini tied the game up at 1-1.