Chelsea vs. Man City: Official line-ups, Higuain benched

Former AC Milan man Gonzalo Higuain will start on the bench today, as Maurizio Sarri has decided to go with Hazard in the CF role instead. Jorginho, on the other hand, will play in the middle as usual.

Chelsea (4-3-3): Kepa; Azpilicueta, Rudiger, David Luiz, Emerson; Kante, Jorginho, Barkley; Willian, Hazard, Pedro.

Man City (4-3-3): Ederson; Walker, Otamendi, Laporte, Zinchenko; De Bruyne, Fernandinho, D. Silva; B. Silva, Aguero, Sterling.

In just under half an hour, Chelsea and Man City will battle it out for the Carabao Cup win, playing the final at Wembley Stadium. Sarri's side has certainly struggled as of late, but will be hoping to get revenge for 6-0 loss last time out against Man City.