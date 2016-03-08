Chelsea vs. Manchester City: Aguero puts City in front

Chelsea take on Manchester City today in the first competitive match of the 2018-19 season. The FA Community Shield is up for grabs, a match that pits the previous league champions against the winners of the FA Cup. This will be Maurizio Sarri's first competitive lineup for the Blues, as Guardiola has produced a solid lineup that includes new signing Riyad Mahrez.



Here are the starting lineups for the two sides



Manchester City XI: Bravo; Walker, Stones, Laporte, Mendy; Bernardo Silva, Fernandinho, Foden; Sane, Aguero, Mahrez



Chelsea XI: Caballero; Alonso, David Luiz, Rudiger, Azpilacueta; Barkley, Jorginho, Fabregas; Hudson-Odoi, Morata, Pedro