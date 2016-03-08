Match facts

1. Chelsea have only lost one of their last 32 home games against Spurs in all competitions (W20 D11). However, that defeat did come in this exact fixture last season (1-3).

2. Tottenham have won three of their last four Premier League games against Chelsea (L1), as many as they had in their previous 20 against them (W3 D9 L8).

3. Tottenham are looking to win three consecutive league games against Chelsea for the first time since a run of five between March 1961 and September 1963.

4. Christian Eriksen has been involved in 15 goals in 17 Premier League games played on Wednesday (7 goals, 8 assists), including two assists against Chelsea in January 2017.

5. Chelsea haven’t lost both league games against Tottenham in a single campaign since 1970-71.

At 21:00, Maurizio Sarri's Chelsea will take on Tottenham at the Stamford Bridge, looking to bounce back from the Carabao Cup final loss against Man City. Down below is all you need to know about the game, as well as the live coverage.