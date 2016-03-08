Chelsea vs Videoton: the confirmed lineups and live commentary

- This is Chelsea’s first match against MOL Vidi and their first against Hungarian opponents in their entire history.

- MOL Vidi last faced English opposition in March 1985 in the UEFA Cup quarter-final against Manchester United – after a 1-1 aggregate draw, the Hungarians progressed on penalties.

- Chelsea have never lost a single home European match (excluding qualifiers) in a competition other than the Champions League (P35 W28 D7 L0).

- MOL Vidi haven’t won any of their last six away UEFA Cup/Europa League matches, drawing one and losing five since winning 1-0 against Real Madrid in the second leg of the 1984-85 UEFA Cup final.

- Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata had seven shots on MD1, more than any other player – despite this, none of these shots were on target.​



