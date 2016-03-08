Chelsea warned as Hamsik tells Napoli he wants summer exit
07 June at 15:20Marek Hamsik has informed Napoli’s chiefs that he wants to leave the San Paolo in the summer. According to Gianluca Di Marzio, the captain of the azzurri met Cristiano Giuntoli yesterday night and confirmed his desire to leave the club.
Hamsik’s agent also attended the meeting alongside the club’s CEO Andrea Chiavelli.
The experienced midfielder has offers from China although he would prefer to remain in Europe. Reports from last month claimed Hamsik is wanted by Chelsea with the Blues who could have one more chance to sign him if they eventually manage to appoint Maurizio Sarri as their new boss.
Chinese clubs have also shown interest in the Slovakia International who could be leaving Napoli for a fee close to € 30 million.
Napoli have already found a potential replacement for Hamsik: it’s Sampdoria’s Dennis Praet who is also wanted by Newcastle and Juventus. Praet has a € 25 million release clause included in his contract with the blucerchiati.
