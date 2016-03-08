Chelsea warned as Tacconi claims Juve should sell Higuain
21 June at 17:20Former Juventus goalkeeper Stefano Tacconi has talked to RMC Sport about the Old Lady’s summer transfer campaign.
One of the hot issues in Turin right now is the future of Miralem Pjanic. The former Italy International has surprisingly claimed that Juve should agree to sell the Bosnia International for one simple reason: “Juventus’ midfield is too slow right now. They need somebody new, somebody who is fresh. Pjanic and Khedira slow the game down but I'd rather sell the German."
“A player that could make the difference is Modric. I’d rather prefer to sign him than Milinkovic-Savic. Higuain? I think there are many strikers out there. It could be important to sell him and find a valuable replacement with the incomes of his sale.”
“Verratti would be an excellent signing too. He is young but has International experience. You have to see how he would settle in at Juventus.”
Juventus have just announced the signing of Emre Can who has become the third summer signing of the Serie A giants.
