Chelsea-West Ham live: confirmed line-ups

08 April at 20:00
Follow Maurizio Sarri's Chelsea live on Calciomercato.com! The Blues are in race to for a Champions League spot and win tonight would see them jump to third place.

Chelsea are unbeaten in their last 12 home league meetings with West Ham (W8 D4) since a 2-3 loss in September 2002. West Ham are unbeaten in their last three Premier League games against Chelsea (W1 D2), last having a longer unbeaten run against the Blues between March 1998 and March 2000 (5 games). Chelsea have lost three home Premier League London derbies over the past four seasons (W9 D4 L3) – as many as they had in the previous 11 campaigns in the competition (W34 D13 L3). After a run of eight London derby matches without a win (D5 L3), West Ham have won four of their last five in the Premier League (D1). Chelsea haven’t lost a home Premier League game on a Monday since December 1994 (2-3 vs Man Utd), winning 11 and drawing three since. No side has conceded fewer home goals than Chelsea in the Premier League this season (10). Only Arsenal and Manchester United (2) have scored more than once as a visiting side at Stamford Bridge this season.

