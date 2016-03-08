Chelsea won't Bakayoko discount for Milan

20 March at 14:30
Tiemoue Bakayoko as he got his career back on track at Milan after a disappointing year in England.
 
However, it is unlikely that Chelsea will make discounts for its farewell, on the contrary, they hope the Rossoneri will sell it at a higher price. Leonardo will, therefore, be able to pay the entire sum in the next few years and Gennaro Gattuso pushes for this to happen as soon as possible. 
 
But the Milan budget requires management to qualify in the Champions League. Without the budget coming from the Champions League it will be very difficult to satisfy the Calabrian coach.
 
 
(Tuttosport)

