Chelsea yet to make offer for Inter Milan star - the situation
31 July at 19:45According to the latest reports of Alfredo Pedulla of Sportitalia, Inter Milan midfielder Matias Vecino is still in the sights of Premier League outfit Chelsea, yet they have yet to make any formal contact for the midfielder.
Matias Vecino, 26, has been widely reported to be one of Chelsea’s top targets as they prepare for their first season under newly appointed head coach Maurizio Sarri. The Uruguayan has been a big part of Inter’s squad recently yet with the arrival of Radja Nainggolan, his place may be under threat; especially given the club’s interest in Arturo Vidal and Chelsea’s Bakayoko.
Now, although Chelsea are keen, they have yet to make an offer, something which could materialise in the next few days. Other reports have suggested that Chelsea are also interested in Arsenal’s Welsh midfielder Aaron Ramsey, if they were to fail to sign Vecino.
