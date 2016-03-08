Chelsea youngster received racist abuse against Dynamo Kiev

18 March at 15:05

Chelsea youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi received racist abuse during the Blues' Europa League clash against Dynamo Kiev.

Chelsea picked up a 5-0 win over the Ukrainian side in the Europa League to advance into the quarter-final of the competition. It is believed that during the tie in Ukraine, monkey chants were aimed at Hudson-Odoi.

Chelsea have complained to UEFA about the incident and have released a statement about the same, saying that they 'condemn' the 'abhorrent behaviour'.
It is said that when Hudson-Odoi heard the monkey chants directed at him he informed club captain Cesar Azpilicueta, who told the referee about the chants at the end of the game.

Azpilicueta also pointed to the direction from which the chants came from. The young winger later informed Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck about the incident and the issue has been brought to the attention of UEFA.

 

