Chelsea: Zola discusses relationship with Maurizio Sarri

Gianfranco Zola has spoken on his relationship with Maurizio Sarri following his appointment as assistant manager at Chelsea. Sarri is looking to prepare his team for the upcoming season but has yet to have everyone back from holiday.



Zola has liked what he has seen from the former Napoli boss and has stressed that the Chelsea board needs to have patience as Sarri needs time to fully implement his system.



Zoloa spoke to Chelsea TV saying, "First of all I like the way that his teams play football. They are very organized, very good defensively but also play very good football. I always like coaches that promote this type of football.”



"Then the more I am spending time with him the more I am appreciating the man, the person. He is a really good guy. He looks very serious, but in reality he is good fun, he likes to have a laugh even when we are working. This is a very good thing.”



"Maurizio can give the club what they are looking for and I believe at the beginning, everybody, the environment will have to be a little bit patient.”

