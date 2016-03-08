Chelsea, Zola provides update on if Higuain will make debut this weekend
25 January at 16:30Chelsea assistant coach Gianfranco Zola spoke to the press ahead of the club's FA Cup fourth round tie against Championship club Sheffield Wednesday. Zola spoke on several topics, including Gonzalo Higuain's arrival from Juventus and the match against Spurs in the Carabao Cup on Thursday evening.
"It hasn’t be decided yet whether Gonzalo Higuain will start on Sunday. He is a player who can score in many different ways.
"The club have given Victor Moses permission to talk to Fenerbahce. He says it is a pity because he is a wonderful professional.
"Higuain is used to pressure having played at many top clubs in his career. Him adapting to the Premier League will require tactical study. There are players here who can help him.
"I got the players and coaching staff to bend down by the dugouts during last night's penalty shoot-out so children in the East Lower behind could see."
