Chelsea, Zola: 'Sarri is furious. This is a missed opportunity for us'

Chelsea played against Burnley today as the game ended 2-2. Maurizio Sarri was sent off as he wasn't pleased with this result. Gianfranco Zola spoke to the English press (via Calciomercato.com) instead of Sarri as he said:



"Sarri? He is furious, he didn't want to talk to the press so I am here. He was sent off and he wasn't in a good mood. Result? Well it is a missed chance for us clearly, things would've been different if we got all three points. We have to keep on fighting as we are in a very tight race for a UCL spot. Time wasting? Yes there was a lot of that today...'.