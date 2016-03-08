Chiellini 'advised' Moise Kean to stay at Juventus
22 March at 19:45Giorgio Chiellini, Italy and Juventus defender, has spoken from the retreat of the Italian national team ahead of their Euro 2020 qualifiers against Finland, tomorrow, and Liechtenstein next week.
"The atmosphere is excellent, as it has always been. The group is very good together, but also in the past years it has been like this - then what is created of magic in 45-50 days together is different. A team suffers and rejoices together, the ambition of this group is to qualify for Euro 2020; we will start a new adventure and there will be emotions that cannot be experienced due to the limited time spent together with the qualification stage.
"Kean? His main talent is scoring goals, now he must grow in consistency and improve daily, which is not easy. In January, when he had the opportunity to leave, I advised him to stay because the season was long. Now he is enjoying this moment, I hope it's just the beginning.
"Mancini? There are new ideas, opportunities with an extra stimulus, I have always tried to learn from coaches and classmates. I was very lucky to have great technicians, I'm happy to have added another."
