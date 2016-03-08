Chiellini: 'Allegri? He will be missed, maybe he can return to Juve one day'
21 May at 22:30
The captain of Juventus, Giorgio Chiellini spoke on the sidelines of the charity event this evening, commenting on the current moment of the Bianconeri and the decision to part ways with Massimiliano Allegri at the end of the season.
"Allegri? I'll see him in Livorno a few times. He can be calm, he has given a lot and he will be remembered. We are at the end of the coach's cycle and we must thank him, then Juventus will go on as usual. He has incredible qualities, he is a positive man and he will be missed by all of Juventus. Maybe in the future, he could come back.
"Barzagli in the technical staff? I hope so. Andrea is a special person as well as an exceptional player. I will surely miss him so much, I had the honour of spending 8 fantastic years with him. He is a person from whom I still I can learn a lot, let alone the young people who will come," he concluded.
