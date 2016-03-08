Serie A giants Juventus have announced the contract renewals of Giorgio Chiellini and Andrea Barzagli.Both Barzagli and Chiellini have won seven consecutive Serie A titles for the Old Lady and have become one of the world's most feared defensive partnerships over the last few years. Chiellini joined Juventus in the summer of 2005 from Roma, whereas Barzagli joined the club in the summer of 2011 from Wolfsburg.Juventus have announced that both Chiellini and Barzagli have extended their Old Lady contracts.While Chiellini's stay has been extended till the summer of 2020, Barzagli's tenure has been extended till 2019.Contracts of both the players were expiring at the end of this month and their extensions were expected to be announced days before their expiry dates.Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)