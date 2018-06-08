Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini are good friends as they left with their families on vacations to Canada. More precisely, they are both in Montreal for the Formula 1 GP. They took a few pictures with fans as they seems very happy and very relaxed. You can view some pictures bellow right here right now on Calciomercato.com. Bonucci and Chiellini were Juve teammates but Bonucci has since moved to Milan where is is now captain.View the picture bellow: