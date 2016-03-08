Chiellini approves of Icardi and his potential move to Juventus
02 June at 19:00Juventus veteran Giorgio Chiellini has given his consent to the club signing Mauro Icardi in the summer.
The Inter Milan man has fallen out with the club, with new club boss Antonio Conte set to let Icardi know that the Nerazzurri are ready to let the Argentine go in the summer. Icardi stripped off captaincy and was kept out of the squad for some weeks.
Gazzetta dello Sport state that Chiellini has given a green light to the club for pursuing the signature of Icardi, who is seen as a figure that the Juventini dressing room will not disapprove of at all.
Chiellini believes that Icardi's off field issues will only be a non-secondary issue and his on the pitch performance is what will only matter to the bianconeri, if he joins. He wants the club to get the Argentine.
But Chiellini has been silent about rumors about exchange involving Icardi and Paulo Dybala because he feels it will be a purely managerial situation.
Go to comments