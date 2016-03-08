Chiellini: Cristiano didn’t win Ballon d’Or last year because of Real
03 December at 11:45Italian Serie A giants Juventus veteran defender Giorgio Chiellini has claimed that star striker Cristiano Ronaldo was robbed from claiming his sixth Ballon d’Or award last year.
The star striker lost the crown to his former teammate Luka Modric who claimed his first-ever Ballon d’Or award after playing an important role in helping Real lift their third consecutive UEFA Champions League and also led his national team Croatia to their first-ever FIFA World Cup final.
Chiellini, while talking to Sky Sports cited by Calciomercato.com, claimed that his teammate Ronaldo couldn’t win the award last year as he annoyed the hierarchy of the Madrid-based club after deciding to move to Juve in the summer of 2018.
"The real scandal was last year,” said Chiellini. “He didn’t win because Real Madrid decided that he should not win so in the end it was Modric who won it.”
Ronaldo himself had an impressive time for Madrid during the 2017-18 season where he scored 44 goals and provided eight assists in just 44 matches in all competition.
That’s not it as the 34-year-old scored 15 of those goals in the UEFA Champions League in just 13 matches.
