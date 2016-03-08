Chiellini defends Dybala

Juventus star Giorgio Chiellini spoke to Sky Sport after the away 2-0 win in Frosinone: “I think we played a great game, these are difficult games to play because opponents defend very well and because there is always a risk to make mistakes. With the strikers that we have it’s normal that if we keep the pressure high we are going to score sooner or later.”



RONALDO – “Nobody expected something different. He has scored a few goals and he will be scoring more. He was unlucky on Wednesday but he will always be important for us.”



BERNARDESCHI – “It’s not surprising. I saw him improve day by day. He has a bright future ahead of him if he continues to play like this, with this attitude.”



DYBALA – “I think his attitude was excellent. He is a bit under pressure of late but he is absolutely vital for us. He is too important for us, whether he plays one minute or 30. He is one of those players that win you the title and I hope many other trophies. If he is involved for us he is still important.”

