Chiellini defends Kean and Matuidi, 'We don't have to justify them'

Giorgio Chiellini, captain of Juventus, spoke to Tuttosport about the events of Tuesday night.

"If Matuidi gets angry it is indicative. He is a golden boy, he never loses patience, to see him like this surprised me. He went to ask the referee to suspend the game and make announcements, as indeed happened. "We can't even understand what he, Kean or any other black guy feels, that's why we don't have to justify them."