Chiellini: Higuain wanted to stay at all cost
25 October at 12:35Italian Serie A giants Juventus veteran defender and captain Giorgio Chiellini has revealed that striker Gonzalo Higuain wanted to stay at the club at all cost.
The Argentina international was linked with a move away from the Turing-based club during the recently concluded summer transfer window where league rivals AS Roma were eager to acquire his services.
However, the former AC Milan striker opted to stay at the club and is now becoming a permanent member of the starting lineup.
Chiellini, who is currently recovering from a serious knee injury, while talking to Gazzetta dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com, revealed that Higuain wanted to stay at the club at all cost.
"Gonzalo surprised me,” said Chiellini. “This year he wanted to stay at Juventus at all costs, he said it on the first day after returning from Chelsea loan.”
While talking about his own recovery, the 35-yaer-od revealed that he is expected to be fit by February or March next year, and also expressed his wish to continue playing at the highest level for couple of more season.
"I might return in February or March,” he said. “It depends you know as when we talk about such a serious injury, we make estimates because we go on an average of physiological recovery. There are so many steps to be taken. It is a battle that is to be won every day. Honestly, I see myself playing for a couple of years. Not more than that.”
