To replace him, Allegri decided to bring on Cancelo, while De Sciglio slotted in as centre-back alongside Rugani. As a result of the injury, according to Sky Italia, Juventus have decided to make a move for Parma's Bruno Alves, 37-years-old.

Against Atalanta, Giorgio Chiellini left the field after just 25 minutes, suffering from a physical problem which is believed to be of a muscular nature.