Chiellini: It is damaging to pass judgement now

Juventus Captain Gorgio Chiellini spoke to La Stampa after the 1-1 draw with Poland about the performance of the Azzurri and the importance of the Jorginho for Mancini's new Italy.



“It’s a logical consequence of the generational shift that Italy aren’t quite gelling yet. Anything contrary to that would be very surprising, it’s damaging to pass judgment now, as we don’t know each other very well yet and the Coach asks for the right courage to take some risks and experiment at this stage. We need patience. The important thing for us players is not to get hasty or anxious, otherwise it all becomes more difficult. I believe we are on the right track. We could do with a big win, above all for the youngsters in the group, but I have faith.”



“Jorginho is fundamental. I’d say he is the one who controls the Italy tempo. We saw against Poland that once he got on the ball more and set the tempo, we saw a different Italy emerge.”

