Chiellini: 'Pressure on Napoli and Inter to win Scudetto'

14 August at 20:35
Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini has said that there is pressure on both Napoli and Inter to win the Scudetto this season.

Juventus are still deemed to be favorites for the Serie A this season, with Inter and Napoli also expected to challenge for the Scudetto.

In an interview that Chiellini gave to Calciomercato, he talked about the Scudetto and said: "Inter also had the squad last year to win the Scudetto, this year it was further strengthened so yes, Inter and Napoli I think are a step above the others.

"A gap is being created between the first three and the others, at least on paper, but then it is the field that speaks, and it will not be easy to win. There will also be a little more pressure for them because a team that makes that market there as did Inter, and a team that it gives continuity as Naples cannot hide yet and say it must not win.

"We are three teams that will have the goal of winning, then only one will be able to do it ".

On the difference between Maurizio Sarri and Max Allegri, he said: "Every coach has his own characteristics, we have had Conte and Allegri in recent years, Sarri is different again. There is maximum availability on our part, and the whole team is trying to incorporate the coach's requests as soon as possible.

"We are still work in progress, this pre-season has been too long, I still don't understand why we are the only ones in Europe starting at the end of August. From next week we will begin to increase our head and body rhythms."

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
Juventus
Roma

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.