Chiellini: 'Pressure on Napoli and Inter to win Scudetto'
14 August at 20:35Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini has said that there is pressure on both Napoli and Inter to win the Scudetto this season.
Juventus are still deemed to be favorites for the Serie A this season, with Inter and Napoli also expected to challenge for the Scudetto.
In an interview that Chiellini gave to Calciomercato, he talked about the Scudetto and said: "Inter also had the squad last year to win the Scudetto, this year it was further strengthened so yes, Inter and Napoli I think are a step above the others.
"A gap is being created between the first three and the others, at least on paper, but then it is the field that speaks, and it will not be easy to win. There will also be a little more pressure for them because a team that makes that market there as did Inter, and a team that it gives continuity as Naples cannot hide yet and say it must not win.
"We are three teams that will have the goal of winning, then only one will be able to do it ".
On the difference between Maurizio Sarri and Max Allegri, he said: "Every coach has his own characteristics, we have had Conte and Allegri in recent years, Sarri is different again. There is maximum availability on our part, and the whole team is trying to incorporate the coach's requests as soon as possible.
"We are still work in progress, this pre-season has been too long, I still don't understand why we are the only ones in Europe starting at the end of August. From next week we will begin to increase our head and body rhythms."
Go to comments