Chiellini responds to Mourinho Harvard claims
31 October at 11:45After Manchester United’s Champions League clash against Juventus last week, Man Utd head coach Jose Mourinho said: “Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini, they could go to Harvard University to give classes about how to be a central defender. Quality in football is everywhere. When I say quality I don't just say creative players - Chiellini and Bonucci, it is absolutely beautiful to see.”
Speaking to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Chiellini responded to Mourinho’s comment: “I to Harvard? Yes, I would like to go there, but for a master's in economics, not to take a defense lesson (laughs).”
Mourinho must deal with the central defenders once again next week as Juventus host Manchester United at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments