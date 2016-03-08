Chiellini responsible for Conte's 3-5-2
27 September at 10:45According to what has been reported by today's edition of the Corriere dello Sport, is in fact Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini who is responsible for Antonio Conte's signature 3-5-2 formation.
Reportedly, it came as Juventus faced Walter Mazzarri's Napoli in 2011 and to counteract the 3-man defence that that the Neapolitans utilised, Chiellini suggested Conte suggest to a 3-man defence of his own.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments